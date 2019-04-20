Nick Jonas wraps up shooting for 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' sequel

Washington DC: American singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is reprising his role as Jefferson `Seaplane` McDonough in the sequel to `Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle`, has finally wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film. The 26-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to announce the film`s wrap. He wrote, "That`s a wrap! On another amazing Jumanji adventure. Can`t wait for you all to see this movie later this year!"

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps.

Apart from Nick, the upcoming action-adventure also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, who are all reprising their roles, reported Variety. Awkwafina, who had a breakout year with films like `Ocean`s 8` and `Crazy Rich Asians`, is also a part of the upcoming flick.

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are also starring in the film and the four teens from the first film (Ser`Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff) are also returning. The second installment is directed by Jake Kasdan who has also co-written it with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker.

Matt Tolmach is producing with Seven Bucks` Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, along with Kasdan.

The 2017 release, `Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle` was a big hit, minting USD 962 million worldwide. The story revolved around a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they transform into their adult avatars. A remake of the 1995 Robin Williams starrer Jumanji, the newer version saw a video game replacing the board game that the original book focused on.

The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screens on December 13, 2019.

Apart from this film, Nick recently launched new songs `Sucker` and `Cool` with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.