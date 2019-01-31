हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Julia Roberts

No Instagram pressure for Julia Roberts

Roberts is a fan of actor Josh Brolin and actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram pages.

No Instagram pressure for Julia Roberts
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Julia Roberts loves using Instagram because she does not feel any pressure to post updates on the photo-sharing platform.

"The nice thing is, you know, I was actually just talking to a girlfriend today and saying it's nice that I don't feel pressure or responsibility. I do what I can when I can and it's just so, in that way, it's fun. It doesn't feel like work," people.com quoted Roberts as saying.

Roberts is a fan of actor Josh Brolin and actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram pages.

Asked what her favourite accounts are, she said: "There are a few. Molly Yeh is a chef who I really enjoy and I follow her and I love Josh Brolin. I think he is a brilliant Instagrammer. Great Instagrammer. Sarah Jessica Parker is really good. So yeah, there's some fun things, for sure."

Tags:
Julia Robertsjulia roberts instagramJulia Roberts filmSarah Jessica Parker
Next
Story

Amidst 'Dostana 2' rumours, Alia Bhatt spotted outside Karan Johar's residence, but with a worried face — Pics

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: TV actor Rahul Dixit commits suicide