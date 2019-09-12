November release for 'The Shining' sequel in India

New Delhi: Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson's "Doctor Sleep", the sequel to the horror classic "The Shining", will release in India in November.

"Doctor Sleep" takes forward the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his stay at the Overlook Hotel in "The Shining". It is directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. Warner Bros will release the film in India on November 8.

"Doctor Sleep" begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He meets Abra, a teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the "shine", and narrates his attempt to protect her from 'Rose the Hat', who feeds off the shine of innocents in her quest for immortality.

Kyliegh Curran will be seen in the role of Abra. It also stars Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis. The music score is composed by The Newton Brothers.