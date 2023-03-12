Oscar 2023: When And Where To Watch 95th Academy Awards, All You Need To Know

New Delhi: It`s finally time for the Oscars. The prestigious award function will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning.

Where to watch Oscars 2023?

Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC. Who`s hosting the Oscars? As per People Magazine, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting this year`s award function. It`s his third time in the emceeing gig. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Last year`s hosts were Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Who will be presenting at the Oscars?

This year`s Oscars presenters list includes Deepika Padukone, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Who will be performing at the Oscars?

Except for Lady Gaga, all of this year`s Oscar nominees for the best original song have been confirmed to perform at the event on March 12.

As per Variety, in the Oscars tradition, all nominated songs are sung at the Oscars ceremony. This year`s performers include Rihanna (Lift Me Up), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Applause), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu). It`s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga`s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.