हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oscars 2019

Oscars 2019: Here's the list of winners

Check out the list

Oscars 2019: Here&#039;s the list of winners

New Delhi: The biggest awards night of Hollywood, Oscars finally began with a bang in the wee hours of February 25, 2019. The 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here's the list of deserving winners, who took the coveted trophy home:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor:Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Foreign Film:Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo

Best Documentary Short:

Best Live Action Short:

Best Animated Short:

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Production Design: Black Panther

Best Costume Design: Black Panther

Best Hair And Makeup: Vice

Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody 

Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Visual Effects:

Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Tags:
Oscars 2019oscars 2019 winners listRegina KingBlack Panther
Next
Story

'Period. End of Sentence' already a winner: Guneet Monga

Must Watch

PT57S

Bangladesh: Attempt to hijack plane foiled, suspect killed