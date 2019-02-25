Oscars 2019: Here's the list of winners

New Delhi: The biggest awards night of Hollywood, Oscars finally began with a bang in the wee hours of February 25, 2019. The 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here's the list of deserving winners, who took the coveted trophy home:
Best Picture:
Best Director:
Best Actress:
Best Actor:
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor:Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Foreign Film:Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Best Animated Feature Film:
Best Original Screenplay:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Best Original Score:
Best Original Song:
Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo
Best Documentary Short:
Best Live Action Short:
Best Animated Short:
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Best Production Design: Black Panther
Best Costume Design: Black Panther
Best Hair And Makeup: Vice
Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Visual Effects:
Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody