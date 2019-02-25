Oscars 2019: Here's the list of winners

New Delhi: The biggest awards night of Hollywood, Oscars finally began with a bang in the wee hours of February 25, 2019. The 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here's the list of deserving winners, who took the coveted trophy home:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor:Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Foreign Film:Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo

Best Documentary Short:

Best Live Action Short:

Best Animated Short:

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Production Design: Black Panther

Best Costume Design: Black Panther

Best Hair And Makeup: Vice

Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Visual Effects:

Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody