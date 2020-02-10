हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Academy award

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern takes home award for best Supporting Actress

Dern was nominated along with popular faces like Kathy Bates and Florence Pugh.

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern takes home award for best Supporting Actress
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Laura Dern has won the Oscar award for best Supporting Actress for her role as a divorce lawyer in 'Marriage Story'. Dern was nominated along with popular faces like Kathy Bates and Florence Pugh.

Dern thanked the Academy for her first Oscar, director Noah Baumbach for his 'vision, magic and friendship', her step-children and children, and her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern: "You got game, I love you."

Also ReadOscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins first Academy Award of his career

The actress, who sported a pale pink dress for the gala, called the victory "the best birthday present ever". She brought her famous mother, Diane Ladd, and her children -- son Ellery Harper, and daughter Jaya Harper, to the ceremony held here on Sunday night.

This isn`t her first win for the film. Dern has bagged the Bafta, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards too.

Tags:
Academy awardoscars 2020Oscar AwardLaura DernMarriage Story
Next
Story

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins first Academy Award of his career

Must Watch

PT35M25S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns