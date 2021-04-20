Oscars 2021: Clutter-breaking nominees who could make history this year!

New Delhi: The big daddy of film awards - Oscars 2021 will be held on April 25 and excitement is already soaring high. In the past, the Oscars have been criticised for not being inclusive and excluding people of colour.

However, this year's Oscar nominations are refreshingly diverse, presenting artists belonging to marginalised communities to be awarded for their talent and seen in the mainstream. If these nominees were to win, it would go down as a huge moment in the history of the prestigious award show.

Before the big night, we take a look at the clutter-breaking Oscar nominees of 2021:

1. Chloé Zhao, director of the American drama 'Nomadland' is nominated in the best director category. The Chinese-American filmmaker is the first woman of colour to be nominated in this category.

2. Emerald Fennell has been nominated in the best director category for her #MeToo revenge comedy ‘Promising Young Woman’. This is the first time two women are nominated in the Best Director category.

3. Viola Davis, a past winner of the Oscars as a supporting actress, has again been nominated this year for Best Actress for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Davis is now the most nominated Black actress in the history of the Oscars.

4. Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated for the best actor Oscar. He is the first black actor to be nominated posthumously in the category. The actor breathed his last on August 28, 2020, and died due to cancer.

5. Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim and actor of Pakistani origin to be nominated in the best actor category for his role in 'Sound Of Metal'.

6. Youn Yuh-jung is the first South Korean actress to receive an Oscar nomination. She received the nomination in the Supporting Actress category.

7. Steven Yeun made history by becoming the first-ever Asian American lead actor to be nominated in the Oscars for his role in Lee Isaac Chung’s 'Minari.'

8. Anthony Hopkins received a nomination for his role in “The Father” and is the first man over 80 to be nominated in the Best Actor category.

9. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield made history by becoming the first two black actors to be nominated in the same film - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.

According to Indian Standard Time, the Oscars 2021 will take place on 26 April 2021. It will be a three-hour event, starting at 5:30 am and ending at 8:30 am. Although the Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event, it will be live-streamed for audiences to adhere to social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch the ceremony on Oscar.com or their official YouTube channel. The Academy will also stream it on their social media handles.