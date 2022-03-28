हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022: Japan's 'Drive My Car' bags best international feature film award

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami.

Oscars 2022: Japan&#039;s &#039;Drive My Car&#039; bags best international feature film award

Los Angeles: Japanese drama ‘Drive My Car,’ the story of a widowed theatre actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best international feature film.The three-hour film centres on an actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after his wife dies.

He develops a tentative friendship with his young chauffeur while directing a multi-lingual production of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov`s "Uncle Vanya" in Hiroshima.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami.

Accepting the award, Hamaguchi thanked some of the film`s production companies for "bringing my car to the United States."

Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes, where the film won a screenplay award: "What I found fascinating was how the intimacy is brought into the car through the long conversations between the characters."

The other international nominees this year were Denmark`s "Flee," Italy`s "The Hand of God," "The Worst Person in the World" from Norway, and "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," from Bhutan.

