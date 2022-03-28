हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar NOT honoured during 'In Memoriam' segment

The absence of the two late legends was shocking as the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) had honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

Los Angeles: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar were missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

In its 2021 edition, the Oscars had featured actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section.

Actors such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich, Clarence Williams III, Michael K Williams, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sally Kellerman, Yvette Mimeux, Sonny Chiba, Saginaw Grant, Dorothy Steel, Dean Stockwell, Melvin Van Peebles, Norman Lloyd, and Max Julien were among the names that were celebrated in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the show held at Dolby Theatre here.

Composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim of "West Side Story" fame; cinematographer Hayla Hutchins; talent manager Chris Huvane; producers Jerome Hellman, David H DePatie, Martha De Laurentiis, Brian Goldner, Irwin W Young, Alan Lard Jr; "Superman" director Richard Donner; "Ghostbusters" filmmaker Ivan Reitman; costume designer Emi Wada; directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Lina Wertmulller, Douglas Trumbull, Felipe Cazals; visual effects supervisor Robert Blalack, Bill Taylor; film editor John Gregory, David Brenner, Lewis Erskine; casting director Don Phillips; "Pinocchio" animator Ruthie Thompson; stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis were also remembered.

