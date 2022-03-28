Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: ‘CODA’ wins Best film, Will Smith bags Best Actor, read list of full winners

New Delhi: The 94th Academy Awards are being celebrated in full glory at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, after having a mellowed down ceremony for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The return to the good old physical ceremony saw Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts and celebrities arriving at the venue in their most glamorous avatars.

This year ‘The Power of the Dog’ is the most nominated film and is competing in 12 categories. Close behind is ‘Dune’ with 10 nominations, and ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ both have received seven nominations each. Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ got nominated in six categories.

Below is the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards.

Best picture:

CODA (WINNER)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best actor:

Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best director:

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion (WINNER)

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Best original song:

No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best documentary feature:

Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

Best adapted screenplay:

CODA – Screenplay by Si'n Heder (WINNER)

Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion

Best original screenplay:

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)

Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best costume design:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Best international feature:

Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best supporting actor:

Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best animated feature:

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original score:

Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune (WINNER)

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Best visual effects:

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best film editing:

Joe Walker – Dune (WINNER)

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best sound:

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (WINNER)

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best production design:

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best make-up and hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (WINNER)

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short:

The Long Goodbye (WINNER)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short:

The Windshield Piper (WINNER)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best documentary short:

The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When we were Bullies