Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: ‘CODA’ wins Best film, Will Smith bags Best Actor, read list of full winners

New Delhi: The 94th Academy Awards are being celebrated in full glory at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, after having a mellowed down ceremony for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The return to the good old physical ceremony saw Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts and celebrities arriving at the venue in their most glamorous avatars.
This year ‘The Power of the Dog’ is the most nominated film and is competing in 12 categories. Close behind is ‘Dune’ with 10 nominations, and ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ both have received seven nominations each. Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ got nominated in six categories.
Below is the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards.
Best picture:
CODA (WINNER)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best actress:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best actor:
Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best director:
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion (WINNER)
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Best original song:
No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Best documentary feature:
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing With Fire
Best adapted screenplay:
CODA – Screenplay by Si'n Heder (WINNER)
Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion
Best original screenplay:
Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best costume design:
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Best international feature:
Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best supporting actress:
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best supporting actor:
Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best animated feature:
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original score:
Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best cinematography:
Greig Fraser – Dune (WINNER)
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Best visual effects:
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best film editing:
Joe Walker – Dune (WINNER)
Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best sound:
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (WINNER)
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best production design:
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best make-up and hairstyling:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (WINNER)
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short:
The Long Goodbye (WINNER)
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best animated short:
The Windshield Piper (WINNER)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Best documentary short:
The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When we were Bullies