Oscars 2022: You can now vote for your favourite film in 94th Academy Award, know how!

Washington: Members of the Academy won’t be the only ones voting for their favourite films for the Oscars this year. The Academy is giving a voice to movie fans with a new, fan-voted category at the 2022 award ceremony. As per People magazine, last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for this year's Oscars, as well as revealing a new fan-voted category.

On Monday, the Academy shared details on the new award, including how anyone can vote for any 2021 movie to win the title using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag on Twitter between now and March 3.

The winner will be revealed during the awards show. As more incentive to participate, the Academy will select three people who cast their votes on Twitter to go on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, each with a guest too, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans can also vote for a standout movie scene from last year using the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment. The winning scene will air during the broadcast.

Meryl Johnson, VP digital marketing at the Academy, told The Hollywood Reporter, "We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony. Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they`ve never been able to before."

Back in August 2018, the Oscars made plans to add a new category for ‘outstanding achievement in popular film’, though about a month later, the awards show decided not to follow through with the criticised effort to acknowledge box office hits and mainstream films.

This year, 10 movies were nominated for Best Picture: `Belfast`, `CODA`, `Don`t Look Up`, `Drive My Car`, `Dune`, `King Richard`, `Licorice Pizza`, `Nightmare Alley`, `The Power of the Dog` and `West Side Story`.The award ceremony is set to air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC on March 27.