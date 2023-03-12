Oscars 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Nominations Ahead Of The Awards Night

New Delhi: The Oscars ceremony is just a few hours away and while all our hopes are pinned on team `RRR` to lift the trophy and create history for India, India has received two other nominations as well. Let’s check out the full list of nominees from all across the world here-

1. Best Picture

– All Quiet on the Western Front

– Tar

– Top Gun: Maverick

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Elvis

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Fabelmans

– Triangle of Sadness

– Women Talking

2. Best Director

– Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

– Todd Field for Tar

– Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness

– Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

3. Best Lead Actor

– Brendan Fraser for The Whale

– Paul Mescal for Aftersun

– Bill Nighy for Living

– Austin Butler for Elvis

– Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

4. Best Lead Actress

– Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

– Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

– Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Cate Blanchett for Tar

– Ana de Armas for Blonde

5. Best Supporting Actor

– Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

– Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

– Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway

– Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans

6. Best Supporting Actress

– Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Hong Chau for The Whale

– Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

7. Best Original Screenplay

– The Fabelmans written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

– Tar written by Todd Field

– Triangle of Sadness written by Ruben Ostlund

– The Banshees of Inisherin written by Martin McDonagh

– Everything Everywhere All at Once written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

8. Best Adapted Screenplay

– Top Gun: Maverick

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– All Quiet on the Western Front

– Living

– Women Talking

9. Best Cinematography

– Mandy Walker for Elvis

– Roger Deakins for Empire of Light

– Florian Hoffmeister for Tar

– James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

– Darius Khondji for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

10. Best Film Editing

– Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick

– Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Monika Willi for Tar

– Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin

– Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis

11. Best International Feature Film

– Close from Belgium

– EO from Poland

– The Quiet Girl from Ireland

– All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany

– Argentina, 1985 from Argentina

12. Best Documentary Feature Film

– All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

– Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

– A House Made of Splinter by Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

– All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

– Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

13. Best Documentary Short Film

– The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

– The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

– Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

– Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

– How Do You Measure a Year by Jay Rosenblatt

14. Best Original Song

– Naatu Naatu from RRR. Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

– Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

– Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

– This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

– Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

15. Best Animated Feature Film

– The Sea Beast by Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

– Turning Red by Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

– Marcel the Shell With Shoes On by Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

16. Best Animated Short Film

– Ice Merchants by Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

– My Year of Dicks by Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

– An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It by Lachlan Pendragon

– The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

– The Flying Sailor by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

17. Best Visual Effects

– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water

– Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher for Top Gun: Maverick

– Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy for The Batman

– Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar for All Quiet on the Western Front

– Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

18. Best Costume Design

– Mary Zophres for Babylon

– Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Shirley Kurata for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Jenny Beavan for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

– Catherine Martin for Elvis

19. Best Production Design

– Babylon

– Elvis

– The Fabelmans

– All Quiet on the Western Front

– Avatar: The Way of Water

20. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

– Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine for The Batman

– Camille Friend and Joel Harlow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova for All Quiet on the Western Front

– Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti for Elvis

– Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley for The Whale

21. Best Original Score

– Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin

– Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All at Once

– John Williams for The Fabelmans

– Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front

– Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

22. Best Sound

– Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson for The Batman

– David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller for Elvis

– Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor for Top Gun: Maverick

– Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte for All Quiet on the Western Front

– Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges for Avatar: The Way of Water

23. Best Live Action Short

– Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron for Le Pupille

– Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen for Night Ride

– Cyrus Neshvad for The Red Suitcase

– Tom Berkeley and Ross White for An Irish Goodbye

– Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan for Ivalu