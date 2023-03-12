Oscars 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Nominations Ahead Of The Awards Night
As Oscars 2023 is just about to begin in a few hours, let's check out the full list of nominees here-
New Delhi: The Oscars ceremony is just a few hours away and while all our hopes are pinned on team `RRR` to lift the trophy and create history for India, India has received two other nominations as well. Let’s check out the full list of nominees from all across the world here-
1. Best Picture
– All Quiet on the Western Front
– Tar
– Top Gun: Maverick
– Avatar: The Way of Water
– The Banshees of Inisherin
– Elvis
– Everything Everywhere All at Once
– The Fabelmans
– Triangle of Sadness
– Women Talking
2. Best Director
– Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
– Todd Field for Tar
– Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness
– Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
3. Best Lead Actor
– Brendan Fraser for The Whale
– Paul Mescal for Aftersun
– Bill Nighy for Living
– Austin Butler for Elvis
– Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
4. Best Lead Actress
– Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie
– Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
– Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Cate Blanchett for Tar
– Ana de Armas for Blonde
5. Best Supporting Actor
– Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
– Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
– Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway
– Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans
6. Best Supporting Actress
– Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Hong Chau for The Whale
– Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
– Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
7. Best Original Screenplay
– The Fabelmans written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
– Tar written by Todd Field
– Triangle of Sadness written by Ruben Ostlund
– The Banshees of Inisherin written by Martin McDonagh
– Everything Everywhere All at Once written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
8. Best Adapted Screenplay
– Top Gun: Maverick
– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
– All Quiet on the Western Front
– Living
– Women Talking
9. Best Cinematography
– Mandy Walker for Elvis
– Roger Deakins for Empire of Light
– Florian Hoffmeister for Tar
– James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front
– Darius Khondji for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
10. Best Film Editing
– Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick
– Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Monika Willi for Tar
– Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin
– Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis
11. Best International Feature Film
– Close from Belgium
– EO from Poland
– The Quiet Girl from Ireland
– All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany
– Argentina, 1985 from Argentina
12. Best Documentary Feature Film
– All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
– Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
– A House Made of Splinter by Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom
– All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
– Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
13. Best Documentary Short Film
– The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
– The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
– Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
– Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
– How Do You Measure a Year by Jay Rosenblatt
14. Best Original Song
– Naatu Naatu from RRR. Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
– Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
– Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
– This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
– Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
15. Best Animated Feature Film
– The Sea Beast by Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
– Turning Red by Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
– Marcel the Shell With Shoes On by Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
16. Best Animated Short Film
– Ice Merchants by Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
– My Year of Dicks by Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon
– An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It by Lachlan Pendragon
– The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
– The Flying Sailor by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
17. Best Visual Effects
– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water
– Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher for Top Gun: Maverick
– Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy for The Batman
– Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar for All Quiet on the Western Front
– Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
18. Best Costume Design
– Mary Zophres for Babylon
– Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
– Shirley Kurata for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Jenny Beavan for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
– Catherine Martin for Elvis
19. Best Production Design
– Babylon
– Elvis
– The Fabelmans
– All Quiet on the Western Front
– Avatar: The Way of Water
20. Best Makeup and Hairstyling
– Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine for The Batman
– Camille Friend and Joel Harlow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
– Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova for All Quiet on the Western Front
– Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti for Elvis
– Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley for The Whale
21. Best Original Score
– Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin
– Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All at Once
– John Williams for The Fabelmans
– Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front
– Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
22. Best Sound
– Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson for The Batman
– David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller for Elvis
– Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor for Top Gun: Maverick
– Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte for All Quiet on the Western Front
– Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges for Avatar: The Way of Water
23. Best Live Action Short
– Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron for Le Pupille
– Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen for Night Ride
– Cyrus Neshvad for The Red Suitcase
– Tom Berkeley and Ross White for An Irish Goodbye
– Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan for Ivalu
