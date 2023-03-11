Oscars 2023: Watch These Academy Award Nominated Titles On Disney+Hotstar

NEW DELHI: The grandest celebration of the silver screen is about to commence! With anticipation and excitement building up, the countdown to the coveted 95th Academy Awards has begun. This year's Oscars promises to be an event like no other, bringing together the biggest stars in the industry to celebrate each other's achievements at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 13. But the excitement doesn't end there, as viewers worldwide will be able to join in on the spectacle as Disney+ Hotstar is set to live-stream the prestigious awards on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30 AM IST in India.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Nate Moore has bagged 5 nominations: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyle and Best Original Song.

In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is a tragicomedy film directed, written and co-produced by Martin McDonagh and has secured 8 nominations for the Oscars. It has nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

The film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who reunite with McDonagh from In Bruges, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. The key crew include Director of Photography and regular McDonagh collaborator Ben Davis, BSC, costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, production designer Mark Tildesley, and editor Mikkel EG Nielsen, ACE. Carter Burwell is composing the score. McDonagh’s frequent collaborators Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing for Searchlight Pictures and Film4.



The film was shot on location on Inishmore and Achill Islands on the west coast of Ireland.

Le Pupille

Le Pupille is a drama short film directed by Alice Rohrwacher and nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film Award.

A little story around a Christmas cake; a story of innocence, greed, and fantasy in a Catholic college for girls during the war years. The term 'pupil' derives from the Latin 'pupilla': little girl. Based on a letter of season's greetings that Elsa Morante, one of Italy's most celebrated writers of the 20th century, sent her good friend Goffredo Fofi, during Chrismas 1971.

Turning Red

Turning Red is a Disney animated film directed by Domee Shi that has been nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film Award. Disney and Pixar's 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she 'poofs' into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Fire of Love

Fire of Love has been nominated for Best Documentary Award. The story is about a doomed love triangle between intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, and their beloved volcanoes.

RRR

RRR is an action film directed by SS Rajamouli is nominated for the Best Original Song Award. The movie follows India, under the British Raj, where two revolutionaries with personal agendas forge a friendship, only to find each other on opposing sides.

