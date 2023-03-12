Oscar Awards 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: Indian Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch 95th Academy Awards Online And On TV?

topStoriesenglish2582813
Oscars 2023 will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar for viewers in India from 5:30 AM IST on March 13, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Oscars 2023 is just about to begin in a few hours and this time it is definitely going to be a big affair for India as ‘RRR’ is competing in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Not just this, Shaunak Sen’s Documentary ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category while ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has received nomination in Documentary Short Film category. With all this buzz and hopes for a victory, Oscars 2023 is a must-watch. Wondering when and where to catch Oscars live from India? Fret not, we have got you covered. 

OSCARS 2023 LIVE STREAMING 

The 95th Academy Awards, famously known as the Oscars will be live-streamed for viewers in India on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Other than this, ABC Network will be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Hulu Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV with a subscription. 

OSCARS 2023 TIMINGS IN INDIA 

Indian viewers can watch the ceremony from 5:30 AM IST on March 13 on Disney+Hotstar. In the US, the live broadcast will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network.   

OSCARS 2023 HOST AND PRESENTERS 

The American TV star and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return this year as the host at Oscars, marking his third time in the role. For Indians, the cherry on the cake is that Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award. The long-coveted list of presenters this year includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, and Questlove. 

We wish best of luck to all the nominees!

