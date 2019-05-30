close

Pamela Adlon

Pamela Adlon joins Judd Apatow's comedy

Pamela Adlon joins Judd Apatow&#039;s comedy
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Pamela Adlon has boarded filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film.

Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus. 

Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020.

Tags:
Pamela AdlonJudd ApatowPete DavidsonMarisa TomeiMaude Apatow
