Parasite Star Song Kang Ho Opens Up On His TV Debut With Uncle Samsik

New Delhi: Song Kang Ho is a name that needs no introduction. The actor who starred in several internationally acclaimed Korean hits such as “Snow Piercer, Parasite and Broker, is all set for his new innings.

The actor makes his TV and digital debut for the first time in his 35-year-long career with Disney+'s new original series “Uncle Samsik.”

Sam Sik which can be translated to three meals, takes viewers back in time to the 1960’s as Korea rebuilt itself after the 1950-53 Korean War.

“This is a very Korean title. Since (the series) is set against the era when people were desperate for food, it captures a lot of unique sentiments of Korea” Song said during a press conference, further adding how in Korea food is often used as a way to show your concern, and even break the ice with anyone. “Although the historical setting isn't the main focus of the series, it reflects the lives we are living through fictional characters. So I have high hopes (for the series) as I think it can be a thought-provoking piece, “ said Song Kang Ho.

Directed by Shin Yeon-shick, who scripted the 2016 historical film "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet," the show follows the life of Park Doo-chill (Song Kang Ho), who goes by the name Uncle Samsik. As the country faces turbulent times Park's priority is to make sure his family gets their three meals. Kim San (Byun Yo-han), is an elite idealist who has great ambition to reshape the country's fortunes. He intrigued by Park and his ways, joins hands with him for the development of their struggling nation.

Song Kang Ho won the Best Actor award at the 2022 Cannes Film and was the first Korean actor to win the Best Actor trophy for Broker, is often called a master of his craft. The New York Times ranked him as the one of the greatest actors of all time in 2020. Talkih about his TV and digital debut , he humbly responded that it was just another way to challenge himself as an actor through a different medium.

“Came to join this series naturally. I've talked about this with the director, but ‘Uncle Samsik' is different from many streaming service series that are trending now. So, it could feel more adventurous and refreshing. That triggered my curiosity and enthusiasm, which led me to this point."

Uncle Samsik premiers on Disney + Hotstar On May 15.