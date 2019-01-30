हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patricia Heaton-starring comedy moving forward at CBS

According to The Hollywood Reporter, titled "Carol's Second Act", the show comes from "Trophy Wife" duo Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Los Angeles: A comedy featuring Patricia Heaton has been handed out a formal pilot order by CBS.

The comedy will follow Carol Chambers (Heaton), who, after raising her children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a second act: becoming a doctor.

In case the show moves further ahead, the role marks the actor's return to the network after her triple Emmy-winning feat for the classic "Everybody Loves Raymond".

The multicamera project was first announced in October and comes with a massive series commitment penalty, meaning if CBS does not order it to series, the network would have to fork over a sizeable cash fee.

Heaton will also executive produce the potential series alongside her Four Boys Entertainment banner's Adam Griffin, David Hunt and Rebecca Stay, as well as Halpern and Haskins and Kapital 
Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The potential series marks her follow-up role to ABC's "The Middle", which wrapped its run last season.

