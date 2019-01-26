हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Perrie Edwards gushes over Jesy Nelson's beau Chris Hughes

Singer Perrie Edwards finds her Little Mix's bandmate Jesy Nelson's boyfriend quite "nice".

Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Singer Perrie Edwards finds her Little Mix's bandmate Jesy Nelson's boyfriend quite "nice".

On the show "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp", Edwards appeared to confirm her best friend Nelson and her boyfriend-actor Chris Hughes' flourishing relationship, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When asked about Nelson and Hughes by Kemp, she said: "He seems really nice. I can't spill the beans on my best friend I'm afraid no."

Nelson and former "Love Island' star recently confirmed they are dating when they were spotted kissing in a takeaway in south London.

