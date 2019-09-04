Pete Davidson in talks to star in 'The Suicide Squad'

Washington DC: The upcoming film `The Suicide Squad` is getting bigger and more intriguing. American actor and comedian Pete Davidson is in talks to feature in the movie. Meanwhile, the `Doctor Who` fame Peter Capaldi has joined the cast of the film, reported Variety. James Gunn is directing the upcoming sequel of the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Apart from some new additions to the star-cast, the previously announced cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

Will Smith won`t star as Deadshot after appearing as the character in David Ayer`s `Suicide Squad`.As for the newcomers, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (as Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (as King Shark), Nathan Fillion, and `Thor: Ragnarok` director Taika Waititi are in the cast.

`Guardians of the Galaxy` fame director Gunn has also written the script for the upcoming film, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions. The original `Suicide Squad` was a box office success, grossing USD 746.8 million worldwide. Capaldi starred in `Doctor Who` between 2012 and 2017. He won an Oscar in 1995 for the live-action short `Franz Kafka`s It`s a Wonderful Life`, which starred Richard E. Grant.

Capaldi also directed nine episodes of BBC`s `Getting On`.Meanwhile, Davidson joined `Saturday Night Live` in 2014. He recently starred in and co-wrote an untitled comedy for Universal, which Judd Apatow directed and produced.

There`s a table reading for the DC sequel on September 11 with production starting 12 days later at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. The Suicide Squad, which is based on Gunn`s script, will begin its production later this month. `The Suicide Squad` will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.