Portman's character may get breast cancer in 'Thor 4'

Los Angeles: Director Taika Waititi says Natalie Portman character Jane Foster in 'Thor 4' could include breast cancer storyline.

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster and become the female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Many are wondering how closely the film will adapt the comic book storyline that includes Jane's battle with breast cancer, reports variety.com.

Speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin at the 'Jojo Rabbit' press junket on Saturday, Waititi said Jane's cancer could make it into the movie.

"I think that's a really powerful part of the books. I think it's really cool that she's fighting this thing and there are two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline," he said.

"But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen."

In the Marvel comics, 'Thor' becomes unworthy to wield his magical hammer, Mjolnir, and loses his title as the Asgardian superhero. Meanwhile, his former love interest Jane is diagnosed and treated for breast cancer while a mysterious female picks up Mjolnir and calls herself the Mighty Thor.