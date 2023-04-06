topStoriesenglish2591926
Priyanka Chopra Announces New Hollywood Film 'Heads Of State' With John Cena, Idris Elba

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and announced her new Hollywood film 'Heads of State' with John Cena and Idris Elba.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 12:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Los Angeles: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has beautifully spread her wings across the world. She has paved the way for South Asian representation in mainstream roles in Hollywood and helped put India on the global map. Ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in `Heads Of State`. 

`Nobody` filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query`s original idea, Deadline reported. Priyanka also shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram. "On to the next...@idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios...Let`s gooo," she wrote. 

The film is described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run." Amazon Studios` project will go on floors in May. The announcement left her fans excited. "She is unstoppable. Good luck Priyanka," a social media user commented. "PeeCee you rocks," another one wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series `Citadel`, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. 

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What`s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there`s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." `Citadel` will be out on April 28.  

