Priyanka Chopra Finds 'Love Again' in Sam Heughan starrer Romance Drama - Watch Trailer

Priyanka Chopra's New Hollywood Film Trailer: Love Again is directed by Jim Strouse and is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: The makers of 'Love Again' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day, and promised a complete love-filled ride. It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka's American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

The trailer starts with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps sending texts at the old number which is now being used by Sam, as his new work phone.

Rob, who is a journalist, gets fascinated by Mira's honest and heartbroken texts as she opens up about her old wounds. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and hit it off but Rob is scared to open up about his feelings towards her.

'Love Again', directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled 'Text for You'.

 

