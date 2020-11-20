Priyanka Chopra had the best time shooting this film!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Billed as an action-adventure, 'We Can Be Heroes' features Chopra as nemisis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she had a great time working on upcoming Netflix feature 'We Can Be Heroes' and is looking forward to audiences reaction to the film.
Billed as an action-adventure, 'We Can Be Heroes' features Chopra as nemisis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

The film is written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, who helmed the blockbuster hit 'Alita: Battle Angel'. Chopra on Thursday shared the teaser of the movie on Twitter and reminisced her time on the sets."I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... Who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day," she tweeted.

 

Apart from Chopra, the film features actors Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley are also part of the cast.

'We Can be Heroes' is set to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

Chopra has previously played antagonist in her Hollywood debut movie 'Baywatch' (2017) and Hindi film 'Aitraaz' (2004).

Priyanka ChopraNetflixWe Can Be Heroes
COVID blues: Low footfall in theaters hit low income workers

