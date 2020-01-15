हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra will star in the US "mothership" edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018.

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers&#039; series

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled "Citadel" on Amazon.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.

Madden and Priyanka will star in the US "mothership" edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018.

It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra filmsRichard MaddenRusso brothers
Next
Story

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Presenting Alia Bhatt as powerful and fierce 'mafia queen'

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Row At Shaheen Bagh; Know why?