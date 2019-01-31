हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic?' to stream on Netflix

New Delhi: Bollywood one of the most talented actresses who has now become a global star, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next Hollywood venture. She will be seen in multi-starrer 'Isn't It Romantic?' which is hitting the screens on February 14, 2019—Valentine's Day.

Interestingly, her movie will stream on Netflix in the same month. It will be available on the streaming site from February 28, 2019, in India and other countries outside the US and Canada.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Priyanka Chopra starrer #IsntItRomantic to stream on #Netflix... Will launch on 28 Feb 2019 in #India and all #Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada... Costars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine... Glimpses.”

'Isn't It Romantic?' is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. The movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal parts.

Days after the teaser-trailer was unveiled, fans have been eagerly waiting for this entertainer.

So, are you planning to watch this one?

