Rambo: Last Blood to hit theatres in US on September 20

Los Angeles: Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood", which will mark the actor's fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo, will release in the US on September 20 this year.

The film, directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see Rambo living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family friend and estate manager Maria informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

Stallone first the played the character in "First Blood" (1982) and later followed it up with "Rambo: First Blood Part II" (1985), "Rambo III" (1988) and "Rambo" (2008).