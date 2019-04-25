close

Rami Malek joins Daniel Craig starrer 'Bond 25' and here's what he will be playing

Rami Malek joins Daniel Craig starrer &#039;Bond 25&#039; and here&#039;s what he will be playing
New Delhi: Fans have been waiting for Daniel Craig starrer latest bond film with bated breath. And this new piece of news about the movie is surely going to take the excitement a notch higher. The Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek has joined the cast of 'Bond 25' and released a video confirming this.

He took to Twitter and shared a video about him joining the cast soon. He also had a warning for the Bond saying, “I promise you all I will be making sure that Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this his 25th outing.”

Watch it here:

'Bond 25' is going to be Craig's 5th bond movie so far. The spy thriller franchise is currently being shot in the Caribbean island and will hit the screens next year. The 37-year-old Rami Malek will play the negative lead in the spy drama.

Bond 25 is being produced by Eon Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film is scheduled for release on April 8, 2020. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga with a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The story is by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Are you ready for this adventure ride?

 

 

