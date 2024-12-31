Ray Liotta’s Final Thriller, Dangerous Waters To Premiere January 3

Lionsgate Play is set to kick off the new year with the gripping thriller Dangerous Waters, premiering January 3. Starring Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles, the film delivers a heart-pounding tale of survival as a tropical vacation spirals into chaos.

The story follows Rose (played by Rush), a strong-willed young woman protecting her mother while navigating a perilous journey against mysterious forces. Featuring breathtaking action and suspense, the film promises to keep audiences riveted.

Reflecting on her character, Odeya Rush shared, “Rose is tough, especially mentally. She's super protective of her mother and she's not a people pleaser. She's someone who really listens to her gut even if it means taking the journey alone.”

Rush also praised her co-star, Ray Liotta, calling him “committed and generous” on set. He raised the bar. I couldn't believe that a legend like him was so egoless and so down to play. Beyond his tremendous talent what made him so great was his generosity. Ray had the biggest heart and I'm so lucky to call him my co-star.” she added.

Don’t miss this high-stakes adventure as Dangerous Waters streams exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting January 3.