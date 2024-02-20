'Reborn Rich' To 'A Time Called You', 5 Time Travel K-Dramas To Watch

New Delhi: What if you were allowed to travel back in time, and change the blueprint of your life? Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

From a wife settling scores with her husband to a man reborn to avenge his death, time travel is a popular genre in K-dramas. Here are 5 Time Travel K-dramas, which come with thrills, chills and romance.

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) had always been mistreated by her family and husband. She meets with an accident soon after discovering that her husband has been cheating on her. However, she finds herself waking up in the past and gets the chance to restart her life all over again. She enters into a contract marriage with Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon), a man whom her sister is pursuing.

Where To Watch: Viki

18 Again

Hong Dae Young (Yoon Sang Hyun) is 37 and resentful of everything around him. He has deep anger issues, and his personal and professional life is a mess. Dae Young’s wife Jung Da Jung (Kim Ha Neul) wants to leave him and has filed for divorce, his boss has sacked him, and his children keep their distance. Dae Young looks back at his past, the time when he was the shining star on the basketball court and wonders if he could only go back to those days of glory. When he finds himself as the 18-year-old Dae Young (Lee Do Hyun) but in the present day. He realises he finally has a chance to undo the wrongs of the past,

Where To Watch Viki

A Time Called You

“A Time Called You” tells the story of Han Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been) a woman grieving the passing of her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop). Mourning his death, Jun Hee is also guilt-ridden and caught in the “what if”.One year after his death, she receives a cassette player, and she finds herself miraculously traveling back in time to 1998. Jun Hee wakes up in the body of her doppelganger, a high school student named Kwon Min Ju. She meets her fellow student, the cool and confident Si Heon who looks exactly like her late boyfriend, but they all seem to be caught in a strange web of fate

Where To Watch: Netflix

Reborn Rich

Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) is the faithful secretary to an influential conglomerate family. He is treacherously killed after being wrongly framed for embezzlement, but Hyun Woo is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon (Song Joong Ki), and remembers everything that had been done to him. As he calculatingly plots his revenge, he uncovers secrets and things about himself and the family he was born into.

Where To Watch: Viki

Mr Queen

Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) is the star cook in the kitchens of the Blue House, the presidential home. When he meets with a freak accident, he lands in the Joseon period, and is trapped in the body of the queen, Kim So Yong (Shin Hye Sun). Not only is he stuck in a time and place away from his modern world, but he is also trapped in a body that’s of the opposite gender. Bong Hwan’s nosey nature leads him to the body of the queen to discover several secrets within the palace walls.

Where To Watch Viki