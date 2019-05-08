Richard Madden may join Angelina Jolie in 'The Eternals'

Los Angeles: Actor Richard Madden is in talks to join Marvel Studios' "The Eternals".

Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are already on board.

It is said that Madden will play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals, reports variety.com.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the comic book is set millions of years in the past, when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals, along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups battled each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.

Chloe Zhao is directing "The Eternals" from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.