Richard Madden might leave 'Bodyguard' for James Bond

Madden, 32, took the title role in the TV series as bodyguard David Budd.

London: "Bodyguard" TV series producer has said that actor Richard Madden is in talks to play James Bond in the film franchise. With that, Madden's future in "Bodyguard" has been thrown into doubt, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Madden, 32, took the title role in the TV series as bodyguard David Budd.

A second series is expected but an unnamed producer on the show said: "We don't know if Richard will do series two. It depends what happens with James Bond, we don't know yet."

There has been increasing speculation about Madden replacing Daniel Craig in the most coveted role in the movies. And it is understood that James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been in touch with Madden. 

Before he starred in "Bodyguard", Madden played Robb Stark in TV fantasy series "Game Of Thrones". The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019. It airs in India on Star World. 

 

