close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott confirms another 'Alien' prequel

The 81-year-old veteran created the sci-fi horror franchise with 1979's 'Alien', which he followed up with three sequels. All the films were headlined by Sigourney Weaver.

Ridley Scott confirms another &#039;Alien&#039; prequel

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that a third prequel of highly successful "Alien" franchise is in the making.

The 81-year-old veteran created the sci-fi horror franchise with 1979's 'Alien', which he followed up with three sequels. All the films were headlined by Sigourney Weaver.

Scott also directed two prequels -- "Prometheus" (2012) and "Alien: Covenant" (2017) -- featuring English actor Michael Fassbender in the lead.

During an interview with Variety for the 40th anniversary of 'Alien', the filmmaker shared that he is planning to direct a third prequel, but said the project is still in script phase.

Looking back at the franchise, Scott said he was not the first choice to direct the first film.  

"I was the fourth choice," Scott said, adding that Robert Altman had been offered the movie before him. 

He said someone told the producers about his 1977 directorial 'The Duellists' after they approached him for the project.

"They sent me a script and I read it. I loved it. I was in Hollywood within 32 hours. Once I was there, they said 'Look, the budget is hovering just under USD 4 million.' I did 'The Duellists' for USD 850,000, so the figures sounded right to me. 

"I said, 'Well, what I will do first is go back (to London), look at this carefully to see if there's anything I need to adjust'," Scott said.
 

Tags:
Ridley ScottAlienPrometheusAlien: CovenantMichael Fassbender
Next
Story

Shoot for 'Gumnaami' based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose begins in Bengal

Must Watch

PT8M48S

DNA: Non Stop News, 27th May 2019