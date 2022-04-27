हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
the batman

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' gets a sequel, Matt Reeves to direct second part as well

 'The Batman', which is a gritty three-hour superhero adventure, debuted on the big screen in March, raking in $134 million in the US domestic market.

Robert Pattinson&#039;s &#039;The Batman&#039; gets a sequel, Matt Reeves to direct second part as well

Los Angeles: British actor Robert Pattinson is all set to return as Gotham city's caped crusader as his recent release 'The Batman' is getting a sequel, reports 'Variety'. Hollywood studio Warner Bros revealed its plans for another Batman story during a recent evening presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. As per 'Variety', 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves was on hand to announce the news that he will write and direct the follow-up.

However, Reeves did not furnish any details about the movie's plot, storyline or its characters. 'The Batman', which is a gritty three-hour superhero adventure, debuted on the big screen in March, raking in $134 million in the US domestic market.

Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. With $759 million to date at the global box office, 'The Batman' is currently the highest grossing movie of the year.

Along with Bruce Wayne's follow-up, Warner Bros. has several DC properties in the works, including the animated 'DC League of Super-Pets', which is set to bow down in theatres on July 29 and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', which opens on December 22. For the next year, Jason Momoa is returning for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (set for March 17) and Ezra Miller is starring in 'The Flash' (June 23).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
the batmanThe Batman sequelRobert PattinsonMatt ReevesWarner Bros
Next
Story

Dhanush's first look from his Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' OUT now - See pic

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Digvijay Singh's big claim on stone pelting attacks