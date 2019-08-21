close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rotimi

Rotimi joins cast of 'Coming 2 America' sequel

Kevin Misher, Murphy, Kenya Barris are bankrolling the upcoming sequel which will land in theatres on December 18, next year.

Rotimi joins cast of &#039;Coming 2 America&#039; sequel

Washington D.C.: American actor-singer Rotimi`s is the latest name that has been added to the cast of `Coming 2 America` sequel.

Rotimi has come on board to be a part of the cast from the first instalment which includes Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem) Arsenio Hall (Semmi), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Paul Bates (Oha), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi).

Meanwhile, the new additions to the sequel are Teyana Taylor, Michael Blackson, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell and Tracy Morgan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Craig Brewer in the director`s chair, the filming is currently underway.

Kevin Misher, Murphy, Kenya Barris are bankrolling the upcoming sequel which will land in theatres on December 18, next year.

The first part saw Murphy playing the role of Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald's knockoff while trying to find a wife.

Whereas the new story will see the Prince, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honouring his father`s dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Rotimi is best known for his role as the devious Dre in the hit drama `Power` which is set to premiere its sixth and final season at the end of the month.

The actor`s other film credits include 'Divergent', 'Deuces', 'Black Nativity', and 'Imperial Dreams'.

Tags:
RotimiComing 2 AmericaComing 2 America sequel
Next
Story

Sony, Marvel split to affect future Spider-Man film releases

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Delhi: Yamuna breaches danger mark