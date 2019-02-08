Ruby Rose all set to star in ‘Doorman’

Washington: Ruby Rose, known for her role in ‘The Meg’, who is currently shooting ‘Batwoman’ for The CW, is now all set to star in ‘Doorman.’ The action thriller is being directed by award-winning Japanese director Ryuhei Kitamura (‘Midnight Meat Train,’ ‘Azumi,’ ‘Lupin the 3rd’), revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being produced by Harry Winer of Smash Media, Jason Moring of DDI, Michael Philip, Phin Glynn, Sara Shaak and Shayne Putzlocher. Mark Padilla and Stanley Preschutti of DDI will executive produce.

The film will tell the story an officer in the Marines who encountered traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. Rose`s character seeks refuge as a doorman at a historic, New York apartment building.

However, here she encounters mercenary’s intent upon destroying everything in their way to retrieve precious art hidden in the walls of building. The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Winer, from a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester.