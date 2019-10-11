close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose: Batwoman role was a perfect fit

Actress Ruby Rose loved the script of "Batwoman" since the beginning, and is glad that it was a perfect fit for her.

Ruby Rose: Batwoman role was a perfect fit

Los Angeles: Actress Ruby Rose loved the script of "Batwoman" since the beginning, and is glad that it was a perfect fit for her.

"Well, first I had a meeting with Sarah (Sarah Schecter) and Caroline (Caroline Dries) just to talk about whether I'd be interested in the show and they explained what the story would look like and the arc and kind of essentially what the season would look like -- although it's very different now. And it was amazing," Rose said.

"I was very interested and sort of thought, yeah, that went really well. And then they're like, 'Now you have to do 12 auditions'. And I was like, 'Wait. Hold on. I thought that meeting went really well'. But, yeah, auditioning for it, you know, I felt like it was a perfect fit," she added.

The actress says she loves "Caroline and Sarah and the writing".

"And since then -- I mean, there's lots of differences between Kate and myself, but I can also understand and relate to her a lot. Batwoman, not as much. Haven't been fighting crime lately but, you know, I'm learning," she said.

Set three years after Bruce Wayne aka Batman disappears, the series is about
his cousin Kate Kane who sets out to protect Gotham City as Batwoman. The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

Is there anything else that you had to learn to do the role?

"I do ride. I was allowed to ride a motorcycle before I started this show. They tend to want the actors in the show not to ride motorcycles just in case something happens, so I'm now not allowed to ride a motorcycle. But in answer to the question, yeah, I can when I finish the show," Rose said.

 

Tags:
Ruby RoseBatwoman
Next
Story

Here's why Rajkummar Rao sports unibrow in 'Made In China'

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day