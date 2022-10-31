Saba Azad completes shooting of 'Minimum', drops photos

NEW DLEHI: While the audience just witnessed enough of Saba Azad's acting spectacles in her past release they are always eager to watch more of her in the future. As the actress is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocket Boys', she is constantly wrapping up her upcoming films. A few days back the actress wrapped up the shooting of 'Song Of Paradise' and she has now got good news for her fans as she has finished the shooting of her upcoming film 'Minimum' too.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared the last glimpse from the makeup room, capturing herself in the mirror. Mentioning the name of her character from the film, Au revoir Laurie - she jotted down a note for the team in the caption:

"And it's a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm

Au revoir Laurie it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!!

All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal

A passing thought in answer to a 'pressing' question I get asked ever so oft yep that’s an old cellular device - nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it's about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me - pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please.

That’s all for today's useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!"

Moreover, Saba is a hub of many talents as apart from acting she is a brilliant singer. She very actively takes interest in bringing her different talents to her fans and has also been active in performing in live concerts.

On the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of 'Minimum' where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl. The actress is all set to entertain everyone through her role in 'Minimum'.