close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen says 'Borat' caused Pamela Anderson-Kid Rock divorce

Anderson was the object of Borat's affection in the controversial mockumentary.

Sacha Baron Cohen says &#039;Borat&#039; caused Pamela Anderson-Kid Rock divorce
File photo

Los Angeles: Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has admitted that his 2006 film "Borat" caused some "casualties", with one of them being the divorce of Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

Anderson was the object of Borat's affection in the controversial mockumentary. She played a fictionalized version of herself for whom Borat, the outrageous Kazakh journalist, comes to America, so that he can marry her. 

During his appearance on Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast, Cohen said after a screening of the film, Rock "started screaming at Pam, saying she had humiliated herself".

"I texted Pamela Anderson and asked, 'How did it go? What did he think?'. And she texted back, 'He's getting divorced'," Cohen revealed.

The actor said when he asked the reason he is seeking a divorce, Anderson told him, "Because the movie."

"I thought it was a joke, but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce: 'Borat.' So it had some casualties," Cohen added.

"Borat" was a critical and commercial hit when it opened in theatres, earning more than USD 260 million worldwide.

Cohen bagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Film, while his script for the film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the 79th Academy Awards.

Tags:
Sacha Baron CohenBoratPamela AndersonKid Rock
Next
Story

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer maintains solid grip at Box Office

Must Watch

PT20M21S

Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance