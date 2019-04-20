Sam Claflin, Freida Pinto join Olivia Munn in rom-com 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'

close

Sam Claflin

Los Angeles: Actors Sam Claflin and Freida Pinto have boarded the cast of Olivia Munn-starrer "Love, Wedding, Repeat".

The romantic-comedy will be directed by Dean Craig from his own script, reported Deadline.

The story follows Jack who finds himself juggling brotherly duties to ensure his sister Hayley has the wedding of her dreams while unexpectedly being reunited with Dina (Munn), the woman he fell in love with and lost two years ago. 

The cast also includes actor Joel Fry, Allan Mustafa, Jack Farthing, Aisling Bea and Tim Key. 

Guglielmo Marchetti of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions will produce the project, which is a co-production between the UK and Italy.

Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella will serve executive producers. 

Filming is set to start in Rome in early May. 

Sam ClaflinFreida PintoLove Wedding Repeat movie
