Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils The Marvels Teaser Ahead Of Action-Packed Citadel Release

Samantha recently unveiled a new promo of the upcoming Marvel film, The Marvels that has indeed ignited a fire of excitement among the fans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils The Marvels Teaser Ahead Of Action-Packed Citadel Release Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to bring her action avatar in her upcoming series Citadel. While everyone is excited to watch her coming in an out-and-out action avatar, the actress is a big fan of the Marvel character, Captain Marvel which was recently witnessed at the promo launch of the upcoming Marvel film, The Marvels.

Samantha recently unveiled a new promo of the upcoming Marvel film, The Marvels that has indeed ignited a fire of excitement among the fans. Since the actress has an action-packed series, Citadel in her kitty in which she will be seen performing out-and-out action, her presence on the promo launch of the show indeed eyes on expecting some top-notch action sequences from the actress. 

Just like Samantha has aced her in all the roles, watching her bring action would definitely be a one-of-a-kind treat. While we have recently seen her stealing our hearts with her beautiful presence in Kushi, it is indeed an example of her brilliance as an actor to step into the action genre with Citadel. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the global release of her much-awaited show 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan. 

