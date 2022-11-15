She Said: Zoe Kazan talks about the movie based on producer Harvey Weinstein, says 'the thing that’s most meaningful...'

New Delhi: There are some tales that must be told regardless of their popularity or box office performance simply so that the general public is informed and reminded of them. The upcoming film 'She Said' from Universal Pictures is a great example of a movie that goes beyond the concept of entertainment and shocks the globe with a true-life story. A biographical drama, the film is based on the lives of New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. She Said illuminates Harvey Weinstein's history of mistreatment and sexual misbehaviour against women. The movie stars actresses like Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the lead roles.

According to the stars of She Said, the opportunity to be a part of this film had significance beyond their work as actors and storytellers. Actress Zoe Kazan while talking about the film said, “The thing that’s most meaningful to me is watching these two women, Jodi and Megan, work so diligently, with such iron-clad standards, to craft a story that is airtight—a story that no one can question—to support these women whom they had asked to come forward. Getting to see that happen, to see how that gets built, bit by bit and with great leaps of faith, to see the bravery of the survivors who are coming forward and what that costs them to come forward and what that gives them to come forward, that was all tremendously meaningful to me. It extends far past Hollywood”.

Carey Mulligan, who plays Megan Twohey, was moved by the collective courage it required to make this story a reality. “It’s inspiring to see women being so heroic and putting themselves on the line. This film is full of examples of those heroic moments, which makes it a story worth telling.”

Directed by Maria Schrader and produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, distributed by Universal Pictures, She Said is slated for release on the 18th of November, 2022.