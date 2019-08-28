Simon Pegg to star in thriller 'My Only Sunshine'

Los Angeles: Actor Simon Pegg, who wooed the audience with his acting in "Mission: Impossible" film series, will be seen in a new thriller project "My Only Sunshine".

The comedy/heist movie will be directed by Mark Palansky, reports hollywoodreporter.com

"My Only Sunshine" revolves around a passionately dysfunctional couple who stage a bank robbery as an unconventional act of marriage counselling. They try to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation that is discovered by a police hostage negotiator who previously investigated a related crime.

The film is written by JT Petty and K Reed Petty.