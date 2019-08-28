close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg to star in thriller 'My Only Sunshine'

The film is written by JT Petty and K Reed Petty.

Simon Pegg to star in thriller &#039;My Only Sunshine&#039;

Los Angeles: Actor Simon Pegg, who wooed the audience with his acting in "Mission: Impossible" film series, will be seen in a new thriller project "My Only Sunshine".

The comedy/heist movie will be directed by Mark Palansky, reports hollywoodreporter.com

"My Only Sunshine" revolves around a passionately dysfunctional couple who stage a bank robbery as an unconventional act of marriage counselling. They try to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation that is discovered by a police hostage negotiator who previously investigated a related crime.

The film is written by JT Petty and K Reed Petty.

 

Tags:
Simon PeggMy Only SunshineHollywood
Next
Story

Disha Patani is all praises for Tiger Shroff in 'War' trailer—See inside

Must Watch

PT35M2S

Pak writes letter to UN over J&K, Quotes Rahul Gandhi to back 'People Dying'