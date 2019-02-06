हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande won't perform at Grammy Awards

The decision came after Grande and producers sparred over which songs she would perform at the gala, reports variety.com.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande won't be performing at the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

The decision came after Grande and producers sparred over which songs she would perform at the gala, reports variety.com.

She felt "insulted" after producers initially refused to allow her to perform "7 rings", the latest single from her next album "Thank U, Next".

Grande is also nominated for two awards - Best Pop Vocal Album for "Sweetener" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "God is a woman".

The 2019 Grammy Awards will take place on February 10 here.

