Celine Dion

Singer Celine Dion remembers her late husband

Singer Celine Dion says her late husband Rene Angelil is always beside her.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Singer Celine Dion says her late husband Rene Angelil is always beside her.

In an interview to ITV's Lorraine, the "Power of love" hitmaker spoke about Angelil, who passed away three years ago, and how much she misses him every day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children.

"He gave me so much strength. To be honest, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It's like I'm having a second wind, like I'm having the wind beneath my wings. I'm having a good time."

Dion also cleared the buzz of having "another man" in her life after the demise of Angelil.

"He's a gentleman and we're friends, we're best friends. Yeah, there's another man in my life but not the man in my life. I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend. Yeah there's another man in my life but not the man in my life," she added.

