Slumdog Millionaire 2: Is A Sequel In The Works? Bridge7 Acquires Rights To Oscar-Winning Film

Swati Shetty's Bridge7, a Los Angeles-based production company, has acquired the sequel and television rights to 'Slumdog Millionaire,' the iconic 2008 Academy Award-winning film. This marks the first major acquisition for the newly formed company, founded by producer Swati Shetty and CAA agent Grant Kessman, from Celador International, the U.K.-based production house behind the original movie.

'Slumdog Millionaire,' directed by Danny Boyle and starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, became a global sensation upon its release in 2008. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Score, and captivated audiences with its compelling story of resilience, love, and survival set against the vibrant yet chaotic backdrop of Mumbai.

The narrative follows Jamal, played by Patel, as he navigates India's version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' while revealing his tumultuous life through poignant flashbacks. Alongside Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, the film also featured standout performances by Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Mahur Mittal.

Bridge7's acquisition paves the way for a continuation of Jamal's journey. While details remain under wraps, reports suggest the sequel will explore the next chapter of Jamal’s life. It is unclear whether any original cast members will reprise their roles.

Paul Smith, Chairman of Celador International, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

"I am delighted that Swati and Grant have chosen the Slumdog sequel to launch their newly formed company. Celador looks forward to working with Bridge7 as the next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery unfolds on the screen."

Shetty and Kessman highlighted the universal resonance of Slumdog Millionaire, calling it a timeless story that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries. In a joint statement, they said:

"Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines, and it embodies the kind of stories we love—ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences."

With an impressive track record, Shetty brings 25 years of production experience to the table, including Netflix's Wedding Season. Kessman adds industry expertise as a former longtime CAA agent, making Bridge7 a promising player in the entertainment world.

Although the release date for Slumdog Millionaire 2 has not been announced, anticipation is already building for this sequel to one of cinema’s most beloved stories. Stay tuned for updates as Jamal's journey continues to inspire audiences worldwide.