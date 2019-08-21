close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sony

Sony, Marvel split to affect future Spider-Man film releases

The move comes after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested for a bigger share from any Spider-Man movies going forward, which was turned down by Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony, Marvel split to affect future Spider-Man film releases

Washington DC: Just a few days back the news of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' becoming Sony's highest-grossing film surfaced and now the studio is set to part ways with Marvel, the flick's co-producer.

The move comes after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested for a bigger share from any Spider-Man movies going forward, which was turned down by Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to their existing agreement, Marvel receives a generous five per cent of first-dollar gross, along with the merchandising earnings.

Sony and Marvel's separation also removes the latter's president Kevin Feige from the producers' list of upcoming Spider-Man films coming from Sony.

This split also points to Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' to most probably vanish entirely from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just months after his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' came as the start of the next major storyline.

Spider-Man made an entry in the Marvel universe with 2016 hit 'Captain America: Civil War' after the two studio giants signed a deal in 2015 following an underwhelming box office response of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' which released in 2014.

The rights of Spider-Man films have lied with Sony since 1999, a time when Marvel was dealing and recovering from bankruptcy. Along with Spider-Man, Sony posses the rights to a number of Spider-Man-related characters, like Venom.

On Monday, Sony announced that the latest Spider-Man release 'Far From Home' has dethroned the James Bond film 'Skyfall' to become their most successful release with a global earning of over USD 1 billion.

The film is getting a re-release on August 29 with four minutes of extra footage.

Tags:
SonyMarvelSpider-ManKevin Feige
Next
Story

Release of Emma Stone-starrer 'Cruella' pushed ahead

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Delhi: Yamuna breaches danger mark