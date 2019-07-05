close

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home gets a promising start at Indian box office—Check out collections

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' was keenly awaited on by Marvel fans after the epic 'Avengers: Endgame' hit the screens in April this year.

New Delhi: Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' was keenly awaited on by Marvel fans after the epic 'Avengers: Endgame' hit the screens in April this year. 'Spiderman: Far From Home' deals with the aftermath of 'Endgame' and is the sequel to 2017 super hit Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film got a promising start at the Indian box office by earning Rs 10 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, “#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu ₹ 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#SpiderManFarFromHome highlights...Non-holiday release [Thu] Opens in double digits [₹ 10.05 cr] NBO Biggest opener in the #SpiderMan franchise India biz." 

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is directed by Jon Watts and released in India on July 4, 2019.

