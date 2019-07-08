Spider-Man: Far From Home mints Rs. 46.66 cr in opening weekend

New Delhi: Tom Holland's latest outing Spider-Man: Far From Home continued its winning streak at the domestic box office, witnessing a good first weekend. The film managed to rake in Rs. 46.66 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on Twitter.

Adarsh noted that the superhero flick witnessed substantial growth on its third and fourth day. The movie, which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well on its first day by earning Rs. 10.05 crore.

However, the film saw a decline on Friday and minted Rs. 8.79 crore. It recorded better numbers on Saturday, minting Rs. 12.41 crore and witnessed a major jump on Sunday, earning Rs. 15.41 core. The film is now inching closer to crossing the Rs. 50 crore club.

In a second tweet, Adarsh stated that the film marked the biggest opening weekend for any Spider-Man franchise ever in India. It also witnessed the second-biggest opening weekend for any Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame this year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was produced on a budget of around USD 160 million. Prior to its release in the home country, the movie was already released in China on June 28 and garnered over USD 30 million by mid-evening on the first day of its release. Its predecessor `Spider-Man: Homecoming` minted about USD 116 million in China and USD 880 million globally.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya. The film features Holland as Spider-Man, while Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home`, which follows Holland's character Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip, is the first Marvel movie to follow Avengers: Endgame, and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film which released on Thursday in India earned over USD 39.2 million in North America on the first day.