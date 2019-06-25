close

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home to open in India a day earlier

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home to open in India a day earlier
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will arrive in India a day earlier than scheduled - all thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country.

The film, which was scheduled to release on July 5, will now open on July 4. Sony Pictures Entertainment India made the announcement on Tuesday via a statement. 

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming", and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home". 

Jon Watts' film follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". The trailer shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

On the change of the release date, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said: "Spider-Man is the most loved superhero in India, and with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', we have decided to release it a day prior on July 4."

The early advance bookings for the film will open on Sunday.

 

Spider-Man: Far From HomeSpider-Man: Far From Home India releaseHollywoodTom Holland
