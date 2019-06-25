close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home to release earlier than scheduled

The upcoming film, which is the latest addition in the Marvel cinematic universe, will now release in India on July 4 this year, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home to release earlier than scheduled
File photo

Mark your calendars. 'Spider-Man

The upcoming film, which is the latest addition in the Marvel cinematic universe, will now release in India on July 4 this year, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film will feature British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Earlier this year, makers of the film released the trailer of the superhero film and it features Spider-man in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

This trailer features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) still reeling from the death of his mentor and father figure, Tony Stark.

"Everywhere I go, I see his face, I just really him miss him," Holland says in the trailer.

Tags:
Spider-Man: Far From HomeJake GyllenhaalMysterio
Next
Story

When Samuel L Jackson spotted 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' poster gaffe

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Antigua citizenship to be canceled